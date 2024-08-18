Haleigh Murphy: Family, friends to hold candlelight vigil for missing Army veteran

Family and friends of Haleigh Murphy will be gathering for a candlelight vigil for their missing loved one.

The vigil was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. August 18 at Meadow Lake Park in Round Rock, but according to the Facebook event, it has been postponed until Oct. 6.

The 22-year-old Army veteran from Temple was last seen in Round Rock more than a year ago. She had been visiting the Austin area for the weekend when she disappeared, says her mother Becky Mitchell.

Murphy was last seen on June 16, 2023, around 11:30 p.m. at Eddie's Tavern in Round Rock. After being unable to contact her for more than three days, her family reported her missing to the Austin Police Department.

Murphy has a young son in the care of her family and her mother told FOX 7 Austin last September that there had been no bank activity or activity on her phone, debit cards or credit cards since the time she went missing.

According to the DPS Missing Persons Bulletin, she was last seen wearing a light purple T-shirt, jean shorts, and light purple Vans. She has multiple tattoos.