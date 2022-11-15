Sheriff's office asks for help identifying Austin theft suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
HCSO said on Nov. 10, a man stole several packages from the area of South Madrone Trail in Austin.
The man has a tattoo on his right arm, which appears to be a star, and a tattoo on his left wrist. HCSO said he was driving a vehicle that does not have a front license plate.
The sheriff’s office is looking for information that might assist in locating the vehicle or the identification of the male.
If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Benjamin Gieselman at 512-393-7896 or benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-62635.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.