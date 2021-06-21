Search for driver who failed to stop, render aid after hitting pedestrian

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the pedestrian that was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on the service road for I-35 as Stanley Frank Curran.

According to police, Curran, 76, was discovered by a security guard doing his morning rounds of the property. Curran appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle at an unknown time in the 12200 block of the Frontage Road for I-35 on Sunday, June 20.

The driver that struck Curran did not remain on scene after the collision.

Curran was pronounced deceased at 7:26 a.m., according to police.

Vehicle debris located on scene and believed to belong to the suspect vehicle appear to be from a 2019-2021 silver Toyota Corolla. The suspect vehicle should have significant front-end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4278, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

