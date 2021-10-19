Search for missing 39-year-old man from Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old man.

According to police, Jerod Crespin was last seen at his home in Pflugerville.

Mr. Crespin is a Hispanic male. He is approximately 5' 4" and weighs roughly 210 lbs. He drives a blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate DK9V876.

If you have seen Mr. Crespin, please contact Det. Janie Campana at 512-990-6752 or jcampana@pflugervilletx.gov.

