Search for suspect continues after man found shot on North Austin road

The Austin Police Department continues to search for the suspect involved in a homicide in the 100 block of Oertli Lane in North Austin. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The victim has only been identified as a Hispanic male until the police are able to notify his next of kin.

According to police, Austin 911 received a report of a male lying outside in the road of the 100 block of Oertli Lane and a female yelling for help around 3:33 a.m. on Thursday, March 18. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a Hispanic male, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he was pronounced deceased at 4:46 a.m., according to police.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

During the course of their investigation, homicide detectives learned the suspect, victim and woman had been drinking inside a residence when an argument occurred. The two men went outside where shots were fired, according to police.

The victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene in a Ford F150 crew cab. The body of the truck is dark in color on the upper half and light in color on the lower half, according to police.



Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads to identify the suspect.



Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.