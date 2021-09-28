Search for suspect involved in fatal shooting in Northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Ronnie Jermaine James in Northeast Austin.

According to police, Ronnie was killed during a shooting on Garcreek Circle. Around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 27, police received calls reporting that several gunshots had been heard in the area of 8400 block of Garcreek Circle. When officers arrived they found a man lying on the driveway of a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Ronnie was pronounced deceased on scene.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to investigate and process the scene. Video evidence from the scene suggests that there were several witnesses to the shooting, according to police. This case remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

