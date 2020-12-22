Search for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven with butcher-style knife

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a 7-Eleven in North Austin.

According to police, the robbery happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec 20 at the 7-Eleven within the 9000 block of Research Boulevard. The suspect allegedly walked into the store and grabbed several items for purchase. While at the counter, he patted his pockets as though searching for his wallet before producing a butcher-style knife and threatening the clerk while demanding money.

The clerk attempted to call 9-1-1 at which time the suspect lunged at the employee and threatened him again, according to police.

The suspect fled the store moments later and was last seen reportedly running northbound on Burnet Road and then east. The store employee was not harmed during the robbery.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Approximately 5’7"

Thin build, about 160 lbs.

Estimated to be between 35 and 40 years of age

Last seen wearing a dark-color baseball cap with a nautical star on the front, black zip-up Under Armour jacket with a red zipper, dark jeans tucked into pointed-toe cowboy boots, white COVID-19 mask with dark trim and UT Longhorn blanket draped over shoulders

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website. or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.