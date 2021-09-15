Search for suspect who robbed Stripes gas station in San Marcos

The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a gas station earlier this week.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Stripes gas station, near Aquarena Springs Drive, shortly after midnight on Monday, September 13. The suspect reportedly entered the store wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a medical mask before displaying a handgun

The suspect pointed the weapon at several employees and demanded money, according to police. He is described as a skinny build white or Hispanic male with short dark hair and possibly some facial hair.

If you have any information regarding this suspect or incident, please contact Detective Davidson at 512-753-2315 or Tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.

