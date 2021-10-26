Search for suspect who shot, killed man following verbal altercation

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the suspect who shot and killed a man following a verbal altercation at an East Austin home.

Jose Luis Gorostieta-Martinez, 44, is wanted for the murder of Jose Aguirre.

According to police, 9-1-1 received a call that a person had been shot in the 6400 block of Hickman Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 23. When police arrived, they found Jose Aguirre-Martinez, 50, in a driveway with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police began speaking with on-scene witnesses, who said a verbal argument broke out amongst friends and family. The witnesses also said Jose Luis Gorostieta-Martinez shot the victim and fled the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

