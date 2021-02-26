Search for suspects involved in aggravated robbery at Dinero Express

The Austin Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at the Dinero Express.

The suspects are wanted for a robbery that happened in November 2020.

According to police, two suspects entered the Dinero Express, located at 1800 Scofield Ridge Parkway in Northwest Austin, just before 4 p.m. on Friday, November 27. Once inside, the men approached the check-cashing window and each produced a handgun while demanding money.

There were several store employees inside at the time of the robbery.

The suspects fled the parking lot in a black Hyundai Accent with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. One of the employees pursued the getaway vehicle onto a nearby dead-end road, at which time someone inside the Hyundai shot at him.

The vehicle then drove away. There were no injuries reported.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspects fled the parking lot in a black Hyundai Accent (also pictured) with an undisclosed amount of cash. (Austin Police Department / FOX 7 Austin)

The first suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be in his mid-20s

Slim build

Approximately 5'4"

Spoke English and Spanish during the robbery

Last seen wearing a dark-color "Champion" baseball cap, a white, red, and black Nike hoodie, black pants and shoes, and a blue surgical mask

Carried a black semi-automatic handgun

The second suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be in his mid-20s

Slim build

Approximately 5'9"

Spoke English and Spanish during the robbery

Last seen wearing a tan baseball cap with a "C" on the front, a grey Nike hoodie black pants, white sneakers, and a blue surgical mask

Carried a black semi-automatic handgun

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD's mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS