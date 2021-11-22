Search for two suspects after Pflugerville man found dead in car

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting in Pflugerville last month.

According to the sheriff's office, 18-year-old Eduardo Jaramillo was found dead in his car. Jaramillo's car was found on Harris Ridge Boulevard, near Sebastian Bend, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

Deputies learned two suspects were involved after reviewing surveillance footage.

The first suspect is believed to be a light-skinned male with a slim to medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Halloween hooded cape, long pants, white athletic shoes.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a large front design, light-colored pants, and dark socks with light-colored slides.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or the crime is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477). Capital Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons involved.

