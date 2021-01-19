Security tight at Texas Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day

With the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden one day away, security is extremely tight at the Texas Capitol. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to prepare for potential threats or disturbances, and the Capitol building and grounds remain closed to the public as a precaution.

DPS Troopers are working hand-in-hand with Austin Police, as well as the Texas National Guard. On Sunday, State Police provided field force training to Guard members on the Capitol grounds. According to DPS, both the National Guard and FBI will be involved in operations to keep the State Capitol safe.

The stepped-up security—and the closure of the Capitol since Saturday—comes on the heels of new intelligence about armed protests and violent extremists. FOX 7 did see some armed protesters over the weekend, but those protests remained peaceful.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he has spoken to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and says he is confident law enforcement will be prepared for anything that might happen, but Adler is also asking the public to do their part and avoid Downtown Austin on Inauguration Day.

DPS is urging members of the public to download the IWatchTexas mobile app to report any suspicious activity or behavior you may see. In an emergency, call 911.

More than a dozen businesses in downtown Austin have boarded up to prevent any looting and rioting if it were to happen.