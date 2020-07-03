Selena to be the focus of new course at University of Texas-San Antonio

article

A professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) will be teaching a course centered around the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Associate Professor of Mexican American Studies Sonya M. Alemán created Selena: A Mexican American Identity and Experience, within the Department of Race, Ethnicity, Gender, and Sexuality Studies in the College of Education and Human Development.

A news release from UTSA says that the course will explore various topics relating to Selena's career, image, music, the Spanish language, and Mexican American identity.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Alemán says in the release that it's a "dream" to be able to teach the course and that she knew she'd be able to tackle topics like race, class, gender identity, and the "racialized experience of being a Chicana and Mexican American" by "looking at this iconic figure. Selena embodied all of those things in some aspect of her life and career."

The course is expected to be taught in UTSA classrooms this fall. You can get more details here.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS