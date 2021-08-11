Senate Dems approve budget resolution, paving way for $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday on a party-line vote, paving the way for a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending package intended to bolster family services, health and environmental programs — even without GOP support.

Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget framework on a party-line 50-49 vote just before 4 a.m. ET in a crucial step for President Joe Biden and a party set on training the government’s fiscal might on assisting families, creating jobs and fighting climate change. Higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations would pay for much of it.

Passage came despite hours-long debate on the floor and an avalanche of Republican amendments, underscoring the potential fight to come on the spending bill.

House leaders announced their chamber will return from summer recess in two weeks to vote on the fiscal framework, which contemplates disbursing the $3.5 trillion over the next decade.

Passage of the budget resolution by both the Senate and the House would unlock what’s known as the reconciliation process, which is a way for Congress to enact legislation on taxes, spending and the debt limit with only a majority vote in the Senate of 51 votes. In doing so, they can avoid the threat of a Republican filibuster hurdle — which requires 60 votes to overcome.

U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer departs after the infrastructure vote at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Aug. 10, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, passing the fleshed-out legislation will be dicey with party moderates wary of the massive $3.5 trillion price tag vying with progressives demanding aggressive action.

Democrats control the House with just three votes to spare, while the evenly divided Senate is theirs only due to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. Solid Republican opposition seems guaranteed.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., once a progressive voice in Congress' wilderness and now a national figure wielding legislative clout, said the measure would help children, families, the elderly and working people — and more.

"It will also, I hope, restore the faith of the American people in the belief that we can have a government that works for all of us, and not just the few," he said.

Republicans argued that Democrats' proposals would waste money, raise economy-wounding taxes, fuel inflation and codify far-left dictates that would harm Americans. They were happy to use Sanders, a self-avowed democratic socialist, to try tarring all Democrats backing the measure.

If Biden and Senate Democrats want to "outsource domestic policy to Chairman Sanders" with a "historically reckless taxing and spending spree," Republicans lack the votes to stop them, conceded Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "But we will debate. We will vote."

The Senate turned to the budget resolution after it approved another major item on Biden’s legislative agenda, a compromise $1 trillion bundle of transportation, water, broadband and other infrastructure projects for states coast to coast. The bill now goes to the House.

The measure passed 69-30 with McConnell among the 19 Republicans backing it.

In passing the infrastructure bill, a sizable number of lawmakers showed they were willing to set aside partisan pressures for now. They are eager to send billions to their states for rebuilding roads, broadband internet, water pipes and the public works systems that underpin much of American life.

"This infrastructure bill is not the perfect bill," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, one of the negotiators. She said the senators kept at it, believing, "It’s better to get some of what our constituents want rather than none of it."

Infrastructure was once a mainstay of lawmaking, but a weeks-long period of negotiating to strike a compromise showed how hard it has become for Congress to tackle routine legislating, even on shared priorities.

"Today, we proved that democracy can still work," Biden declared at the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.