Severe storms cause damage across Austin area

Severe storms on Wednesday night caused damage and flooding across Austin.

What we know:

Multiple places were damaged or flooded across Austin, including in North Austin, Central Austin and at the airport.

Gas station roof collapse

The Austin Fire Department reported it was responding to a rescue call in the 7500 block of the southbound service road of Mopac at Greystone Drive.

AFD says the caller reported that the "gas station pumps roof has collapsed and is on a car".

AFD later said everyone was out of the vehicle with unknown injuries.

Damage at Austin-Bergstrom

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reported broken doorway glass near TSA Checkpoint 1 due to high winds.

No one was hurt and teams responded to clean up the glass.

Shoal Creek flooding

Video from Michael Hill-Mateo shows Shoal Creek flooding in Austin due to the storms.

ATXFloods showed that Shoal Creek at N Lamar Boulevard was closed briefly Wednesday night.

Broken glass at Texas State Capitol

Video from Scott Braddock of the Quorum Report shows damage at the Texas State Capitol.

Some of the glass near the top of the rotunda was broken. A large pane was seen hanging over the railing.