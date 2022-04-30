Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Central Texas counties

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following Central Texas counties: Williamson, Travis, Bastrop and Lee. The warning is expected to expire at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

The following locations are expected to be impacted: Pflugerville, Elgin, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Beyarsville, McDade and Butler.

A severe thunderstorm has been located near the Coupland and Pflugerville areas around 5:07 p.m., according to NWS. It is moving east at 15 mph.

NWS says hail up to the size of a half dollar is likely, which can result in damage to vehicles. Winds are expected to reach up to 60 mph. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

It is advised those in the area move inside to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

FOX 7 Austin's Carlo Falco says that the system has very low-end severe storms, which have been upgraded to severe thunderstorms because of reports of small hail. Flash flooding is possible due to the slow movement, though not likely. Sub-severe wind gusts, possibly up to 40 mph, and lightning is possible from them as well

This is a developing story, check back for updates