Severe weather in Central Texas: Photos, videos from viewers

Wednesday saw another round of severe storms across Central Texas.

What we know:

Central Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. tonight (May 28).

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been popping up, covering parts of Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Llano, San Saba, Travis, and Williamson counties over the last couple of hours.

Viewer photos/videos

Local perspective:

Viewers from across Central Texas sent in videos and photos:

Lorrie Copeland - Hail in Bertram, Texas

Hail seen in Bertram, Texas (Lorrie Copeland)

Teri Sabin - Hail in Oatmeal, Texas

Amy Warrick - Hail in Leander

Bruce Nye - Storm in Leander

Jeannie Shutey - Hail in Cedar Park

Denelle Van Osten - Hail in Cedar Park