Severe weather in Central Texas: Photos, videos from viewers

By
Published  May 28, 2025 7:45pm CDT
Severe Weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Wednesday saw another round of severe storms across Central Texas.

What we know:

Central Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. tonight (May 28). 

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been popping up, covering parts of Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Llano, San Saba, Travis, and Williamson counties over the last couple of hours.

Viewer photos/videos

Local perspective:

Viewers from across Central Texas sent in videos and photos:

Lorrie Copeland - Hail in Bertram, Texas

Hail seen in Bertram, Texas (Lorrie Copeland)

Teri Sabin - Hail in Oatmeal, Texas

Hail in Oatmeal, Texas

Hail in Oatmeal, Texas

Hail seen in Oatmeal, an unincorporated community in Burnet County, around 5:17 p.m. (Courtesy: Teri Sabin)

Amy Warrick - Hail in Leander

Hail in Leander area

Hail in Leander area

Video of hail in the Leander/Crystal Falls Parkway area (Courtesy: Amy Warrick)

Bruce Nye - Storm in Leander

Storm in Leander

Storm in Leander

Video of the storm in Leander (Courtesy: Bruce Nye)

Jeannie Shutey - Hail in Cedar Park

Hail in Cedar Park

Hail in Cedar Park

Video of hail coming down in Cedar Park (Courtesy: Jeannie Shutey)

Denelle Van Osten - Hail in Cedar Park

Hail in Cedar Park

Hail in Cedar Park

Hail seen in Cedar Park (Courtesy: Denelle Van Osten)

