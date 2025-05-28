Severe weather in Central Texas: Photos, videos from viewers
AUSTIN, Texas - Wednesday saw another round of severe storms across Central Texas.
What we know:
Central Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. tonight (May 28).
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been popping up, covering parts of Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Llano, San Saba, Travis, and Williamson counties over the last couple of hours.
Viewer photos/videos
Local perspective:
Viewers from across Central Texas sent in videos and photos:
Lorrie Copeland - Hail in Bertram, Texas
Hail seen in Bertram, Texas (Lorrie Copeland)
Teri Sabin - Hail in Oatmeal, Texas
Amy Warrick - Hail in Leander
Bruce Nye - Storm in Leander
Jeannie Shutey - Hail in Cedar Park
Denelle Van Osten - Hail in Cedar Park
The Source: Information in this report comes from the National Weather Service, the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team and viewers