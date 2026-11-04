Shane James trial: Interrogation room video played, jail mail shown

The Brief The trial continued for Shane James Jr. He is accused of killing six people and injuring three others in Austin and Bexar County Here's the latest on what happened on the trial for day 5



Jurors in the Shane James trial saw video of his interrogation with police and some mail he sent to another inmate.

Shane James trial: Day 5

The backstory:

This is the most jurors have heard James speak in a video. He spoke very softly and answered questions about identifying information clearly and cohesively.

Lead Homicide Detective Richard Spitler was back on the stand as the video was played. He testified he called for a welfare check at James' residence in Bexar County. That's where the bodies of James' parents were found.

When he interviewed James in the interrogation room, James got defensive when he was asked if he knew why they'd be there.

He says to the effect of, "you're supposed to tell me that."

When officers asked for a phone number, he said he didn't have a phone because the battery exploded. He gave an email address instead.

He took long pauses when pressed about his parents. The officer asked if they had reached out to his parents, would they confirm you live with them? James took a long pause and said, I don't know. When he's asked what their names are, he pauses. The officer asked if he was okay, and James said he was just in a car accident.

Shortly after, he ends the interview saying, "I think we're done here."

Later, he asked if officers got ahold of his parents. They said Bexar County did, and James said, "make sure you talk to Bexar County."

Dig deeper:

A forensic scientist at DPS, Katie Ferrara, says it took nine months to look at DNA evidence from this case, including items from each scene.

Ferrara was tasked with taking pictures of James when he was in the interrogation room. The jury saw photos of him with blood on his head, stains on his clothes, and scratches on much of his upper body.

When his clothes were being taken into evidence, Ferrara found a pair of earplugs left in his pocket. He asked to have them back, but they were taken into evidence.

Letters written by James

The backstory:

Prosecutors also shared several letters James wrote to another inmate from jail. Part of one said, "I think I'll tell them I hear voices, so they'll move me to a single cell."

The defense brought up in cross-examination that these were written this year, three years after the shooting spree. He had been receiving psychiatric care in jail.

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