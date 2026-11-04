Texas elects first woman, openly LGBTQ+ person to lead state Supreme Court

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The Brief Democrat Maggie Ellis defeated incumbent Jimmy Blacklock for Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice, becoming the first woman to lead the court and the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected statewide in Texas. Democrats swept four other open seats on the state's highest civil court, moving the nine-member bench to a female majority alongside Democratic wins in key statewide executive races. Ellis announced plans to revisit state orders on same-sex marriage, expand access to justice, and work with lawmakers to increase funding for indigent defense.



It was a historic election night in Texas, with many firsts and political shifts taking place, including in the statewide courts.

What we know:

Democrat Maggie Ellis became the first woman elected to lead the state’s highest civil court after defeating Republican incumbent Jimmy Blacklock in the race for Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice.

She also is the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected statewide in Texas, according to her campaign.

"Texas, we made history. As a mom, I can't help but think about what this means for the next generation of Texas kids," Ellis said. "I want every child growing up in this state to know that no door is closed to them because of who they are, where they come from, or who they love."

The backstory:

Ellis served as a school teacher before later becoming an attorney and appellate justice.

Ellis' plans as Chief Justice

What's next:

As Chief Justice, she said she plans to revisit the court’s orders regarding same-sex marriage. She also intends to work with state leaders and lawmakers to "expand access to justice and increase funding for indigent defense."

"Justice shouldn't depend on your bank account, your last name, or who you know," Ellis said. "I'm ready to work with anyone who believes every Texan deserves a fair shake in our courts."

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Major victories for Democrats

Big picture view:

Democrats, all of them women, secured four other open seats on the Texas Supreme Court. This shifts the nine-member bench to a female majority and breaks a Republican hold on the court.

Democratic candidates also captured wins in key statewide races, including for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.