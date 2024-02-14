4 students shot in Benjamin Mays High School parking lot in SW Atlanta

Four students were shot on Wednesday afternoon at Benjamin E Mays High School in southwest Atlanta, according to a statement from Atlanta Public Schools.

APS says that shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking the students who were in the lower campus parking lot.

Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue immediately responded to the situation, and all victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No other students, faculty, or staff were injured, according to the school district.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene at around 4:35 p.m. and observed multiple police officers, crime scene tape, and fire engines at the school.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Four students were shot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14, according to district officials (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The school is located near Benjamin E Mays Drive SW and Fairburn Road SW.

All after-school activities have been canceled. The school district says the safety and security of their students and staff are "paramount."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.