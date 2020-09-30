Shooting breaks out at Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, killing 1

article

At least one person was killed and another injured in a shooting Tuesday evening at an Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Fla., in front of horrified witnesses, authorities said.

Deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said when they responded, they located a Black female and Black male with gunshot wounds.

The female was pronounced dead the scene and the male was transported to a hospital. His condition was unknown. They were both believed to have been employees at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Pecan Park Road, located just south of the Jacksonville International Airport. Amazon did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

Lt. J.D. Stronko said there may have been a "domestic relationship" between the individuals involved.

MORE NEWS: 5 arrested after reports of attack at Trump rally at UCF

Authorities are working to determine which person was the shooter. Stronko said that there was no imminent threat to the public.

Advertisement

Deputies were conducting a sweep of the facility as standard protocol and a weapon was recovered at the scene. There was a large police presence.

A woman, who works at the center, said she heard gunshots while she was in the cafeteria.

“It was actual gunshots, and we walked a couple of steps, you see two people laid out by the stairs,” she told News4Jax.

There was another deadly shooting in June at the facility that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man who was waiting in line for a job application, authorities said. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get updates at FOXNews.com