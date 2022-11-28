Austin police investigating shooting death in East Austin

article

Austin police are investigating a shooting death in East Austin.

Investigators say they got a call shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds on View Ridge Drive near the Travis County Expo Center.

The victim died at the scene.

Homicide investigators are on scene, but they have not yet ruled the death a homicide.

Officers say they have one person detained, but it's unclear whether that person will face charges.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.