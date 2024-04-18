Shooting death in East Austin; police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting in East Austin.

On Wednesday, just after 9 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call at a basketball court at the intersection of East 51st Street and Berkman Drive.

They found a man in a car with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

APD says this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information, call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.