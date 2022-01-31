Georgetown shooting leaves man dead, DC police say

D.C. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Georgetown Monday night that left one man dead.

Police responded to a call at 6:12 p.m. on 33rd St NW & M St NW and found a man, who had been shot, unconscious, and unable to breathe.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident that took place after an argument between two men. He believes that the suspect, who is still at large, may have left the scene with another individual.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.