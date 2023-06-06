Person shot, hospitalized in eastern Travis County: TCSO

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was hospitalized after a shooting in eastern Travis County.

TCSO says it received a call about multiple gunshots just before 10:30 p.m. June 5 in the 8700 block of Old Manor Road. Callers also reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene.

Deputies found the vehicle at a nearby convenience store and encountered a person who had been shot.

They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.