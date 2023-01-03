3 injured in shooting at East Austin party, police say

Austin police now say 3 people were shot at a large party in East Austin overnight and 1 has life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Ebert Avenue near Springdale Road.

Police say it was a chaotic scene when they arrived as people were running away.

They spread out searching for suspects and detained as many as five people.

Police say they were able to get a suspect description. When an officer spotted someone matching that description, they tried to stop them but police say the suspect took off and the officer lost sight of them.

Police used helicopter and canine support along with officers on the ground, and eventually they were able to take that suspect into custody.

Police say multiple firearms have been recovered from the scene.

ATCEMS says paramedics transported two people with gunshot wounds to a hospital and police say a third person transported themself.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened and why. If you have any information, call police.

In the meantime, Springdale Road is closed between Prock Lane and Tanney Street for the investigation. Avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story.

