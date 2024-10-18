Wells Branch Parkway shooting: 1 dead, 1 detained

The Brief A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a Wells Branch Parkway apartment complex Travis County sheriff's deputies have detained a person of interest The people involved are known to each other, says TCSO



A man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment complex on Wells Branch Parkway, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 17 at 6:16 p.m., deputies responded to an assist EMS call in the 2800 block of Wells Branch Parkway near Double File Trail. 911 had received a report that someone had been shot at an apartment complex in the area.

The victim, later described as a man in his 20s, was found in the breezeway of an apartment building. He was resuscitated with CPR and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

TCSO says multiple witnesses remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Deputies have detained one person of interest.

The people involved are known to each other and TCSO says there is no indication of a threat to the public.

The victim's identity will be released pending positive identification by the Travis County Medical Examiner and notification of next of kin, says TCSO.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.