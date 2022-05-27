APD looking for 73-year-old man missing in Manor

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man with a cognitive impairment missing in Manor.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Charles Lee Younger, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 10000 block of US 290 and is believed to be on foot.

He is described as a Black male, 6'4" and 200 lbs with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, green camouflage pants and a black beanie cap and carrying a white PVC pipe walking stick and a red Solo-brand drinking cup.

Anyone with information regarding Younger is asked to contact APD at 512-974-5250.

This is the third time Younger has been reported missing in the past year, once in February 2021 and again in October 2021.