Silver Alert for missing senior in Northwest Austin discontinued

Officials say the Silver Alert that was issued for a missing senior in Northwest Austin has been discontinued. No further details have been provided.

The Austin Police Department had been looking for 73-year-old John Goodlett, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and was last seen shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 8000 block of FM 620 near the Home Depot.

John Goodlett (Austin Police Department)

Goodlett was driving a white 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with a temporary Texas license plate 86195V7 on the back of the vehicle and a Texas disabled veteran license plate 1DV6472 on the front.

Stock photo of a white 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage (Austin Police Department)

Goodlett is described as a white male, 5'10", 240 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue "North Face" shirt and basketball shorts.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. Anyone with any information regarding Goodlett's whereabouts is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.

