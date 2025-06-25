Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Austin police looking for elderly man with cognitive impairment

Published  June 25, 2025 8:41am CDT
Missing Persons
Francis Quinlan (Texas DPS)

The Brief

    • Silver Alert issued for elderly man with cognitive impairment
    • He was last seen early Wednesday morning (June 25) on foot in Northeast Austin
    • Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250

AUSTIN, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man last seen early this morning (June 25) in Northeast Austin.

What we know:

80-year-old Francis Quinlan was last seen around 4:15 a.m. June 25 in the 12300 block of Yarmont Way Street, off E. Yager Lane.

He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Quinlan is described as a Black male with a thin build, 5'9" and 135 lbs with balding hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on foot wearing a blue shirt, dark blue-checkered pajama pants, and black slippers.

What you can do:

Law enforcement officials say they believe Quinlan’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Quinlan should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Texas DPS's Silver Alert.

