Silver Alert: Austin police looking for elderly man with cognitive impairment
AUSTIN, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man last seen early this morning (June 25) in Northeast Austin.
What we know:
80-year-old Francis Quinlan was last seen around 4:15 a.m. June 25 in the 12300 block of Yarmont Way Street, off E. Yager Lane.
He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Quinlan is described as a Black male with a thin build, 5'9" and 135 lbs with balding hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen on foot wearing a blue shirt, dark blue-checkered pajama pants, and black slippers.
What you can do:
Law enforcement officials say they believe Quinlan’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
Anyone with information regarding Quinlan should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Texas DPS's Silver Alert.