Silver Alert: Austin police looking for elderly man with cognitive impairment

The Brief Silver Alert issued for elderly man with cognitive impairment He was last seen early Wednesday morning (June 25) on foot in Northeast Austin Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250



A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man last seen early this morning (June 25) in Northeast Austin.

What we know:

80-year-old Francis Quinlan was last seen around 4:15 a.m. June 25 in the 12300 block of Yarmont Way Street, off E. Yager Lane.

He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Quinlan is described as a Black male with a thin build, 5'9" and 135 lbs with balding hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on foot wearing a blue shirt, dark blue-checkered pajama pants, and black slippers.

What you can do:

Law enforcement officials say they believe Quinlan’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Quinlan should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.