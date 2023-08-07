Silver Alert canceled after missing man found in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says a missing Northwest Austin man has been found safe.
A Silver Alert had been issued for 88-year-old Mongxiang Wong, who was last seen in the leaving his home in the Forest North subdivision around 1 a.m.
Deputies say Wong suffers from dementia.
Austin police, DPS, and Jollyville Fire assisted Williamson County deputies with the search and Wong was found at 7:25 a.m.