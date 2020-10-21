Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in Kyle

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who was last seen in Kyle.

79-year-old Robert Mohler was last seen in the 9100 block of FM 2001 in Kyle just after midnight Oct. 21. He was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Neon with red stripes and a small spoiler on the trunk with the Texas license plate BRH2107.

Stock photo of a 2005 Dodge Neon (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Mohler has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, says the alert. He is described as a white male, 5'6" and 140 lbs with gray hair, blue eyes, and a scar on his nose. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with holes, blue denim jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

Robert Mohler (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with any information regarding Mohler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6747.

