Silver Alert issued for missing North Austin man

A local Silver Alert has been issued for an Austin man who has been missing since last Thursday evening.

60-year-old Tommy Husband was last seen in the 8500 block of Rosemary Lane in North Austin on August 27 at 8 p.m.

Tommy Husband

He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes. He is about 5'11" and 150 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5017.

