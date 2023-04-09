Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Georgetown man

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old man last seen Sunday in Georgetown.

James Deline was last seen at noon April 9 in the 300 block of Woodstone Drive in a white 2001 Lexus LS430 with Texas license plate GGT5593.

He is described as a white male, 5'10" and 270 lbs with white hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow-and-blue striped shirt with blue shorts.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ James Deline (TX Alerts)

Deline has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, so law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Deline or his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510.