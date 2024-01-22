Silver Alert discontinued for 70-year-old San Antonio man

article

A Silver Alert has been discontinued for an elderly man last seen in a car in San Antonio.

The Silver Alert said Reyes had been found just after 9 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department was looking for 70-year-old Sergio Reyes, who has a cognitive impairment. He has white hair and brown eyes and is 5'9" and 165 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, light gray sweater and blue jeans.

He had been last seen at 4 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1000 block of W. Villaret Boulevard in southwest San Antonio. He was in a blue 2020 Toyota C-HR with a handicap Texas license plate 5PXKD.

Law enforcement believes Reyes' disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Reyes is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.