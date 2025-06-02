Sine die for Texas Legislature while debate over THC ban continues

The Brief Monday was sine die for the Texas Legislature Judicial pay kept the legislature from an early end THC ban still awaits Gov. Abbott's signature



Day 140 of the 89th Texas Legislature's regular session wraps up another face-off between Democrats and the Republican majority.

Education

What we know:

A major accomplishment was the passage of education funding. The landmark bill was pushed through by state Rep. Brad Buckley (R-Salado).

"I don't have any regrets. I feel like we dealt with everyone honestly and openly. Everybody knew what was coming, what my opinion was on issues. And as always, look forward to the interim to study more issues and come back next session and finish the job on some things," said Buckley.

School choice passed by replacing the STARR Test was an unexpected failure, one of several missed opportunities, according to state Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin).

"I am pleased about the budget. I would have liked to have seen more done. I think we could have done more with our economic stabilization fund, which is busting at the seams," said Howard.

Judicial pay

What we know:

A lingering financial disagreement between the House and Senate put an early legislative exit on hold.

Conferees from the two chambers met throughout the day trying to reach a deal on a judicial pay raise bill.

The House did not want lawmakers' retirement pay to be linked to the six-figure amount for judges. An agreement was reached to separate the two calculations in 2030.

THC ban

What's next:

As lawmakers waited, several boxes were delivered to the governor's office. The items in the boxes could trigger a quick return by way of a special session.

The boxes contained petitions that urged Gov. Greg Abbott to save the hemp industry by vetoing Senate Bill 3. The controversial bill would ban many products with THC.

"I’ve rebuilt my life. I've become a better leader, a better husband, a better father, and ultimately a better man. But now Senate Bill 3 wants to turn this into contraband. It wants to me and thousands of other veterans into criminals for choosing an alternative that works for us," said Dave Walden, a ranking member with the VFW and a hemp industry advocate.

Those who support SB3 urged the governor to let it become law. They argued that the hemp industry is filled with unregulated and dangerous products.

"Senate Bill 3 does not ban hemp. It prohibits the manufacture, the sale of hemp-derived THC and its analogs, such as Delta-8-thc, which are synthetically produced by CBD. This bill is a correction bill to get rid of the poison that is synthetic THC," said Aubrey Adams with Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas.

If there is a veto, lawmakers could be brought back for a special session to consider new regulations.

Abbott could also let SB3 become law without his signature. He has until June 22nd to make a decision.

The state medical marijuana law was expanded as a way to provide some political cover for lawmakers who voted for the ban and for the governor.

Regardless of what Abbott does, hemp products could become an election year issue in 2026.