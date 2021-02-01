Single-day tickets on sale for inaugural NASCAR at COTA event weekend

Single-day tickets for the inaugural NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas in Austin are now on sale.

General admission and reserved seating three-day weekend packages are also available for the weekend event, scheduled for May 21-23.

"Race fans are in for an experience like no other when NASCAR rolls into Austin for the first time at Circuit of The Americas," said executive director Bryan Hammond in a release. "Our team is hard at work putting together an unforgettable, can’t-miss spectacle that will be one of the most affordable major events ever hosted at COTA."

Race fans will get their first taste of NASCAR at COTA action Friday, May 21 as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), and the IMSA-sanctioned Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series host their first practice sessions on the iconic 3.41-mile-long course.

Fans in attendance Saturday, May 22 will experience a jam-packed schedule consisting of NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) practice, plus qualifying and races for the NXS, NCWTS and Lamborghini Series. Sunday, May 23 will be the grand finale of the weekend featuring NCS qualifying, a second Lamborghini Series race, and the first Cup Series race on the world-renowned, 20-turn circuit.

"With four series racing throughout the three-day weekend, race fans have plenty of opportunities to get their fix of high-speed action, whether they choose to join us for a single day or spend the entire weekend with us," Hammond said.

Ticket prices for the three-day event are:

Friday

Adult GA Access is $25

Adult Reserved Seating starts at $25

Kids 12 & under are free

Saturday

Adult GA Access is $30

Adult Reserved Seating starts at $40

Kids 12 & under GA Access is free

Kids 12 & under Reserved Seating starts at free

Sunday

Adult GA Access is $70

Adult Reserved Seating starts at $80

Kids 12 & under GA Access is $10

Kids 12 & under Reserved Seating starts at $10

Three-Day Weekend Packages

Adult GA Access is $99

Adult Reserved Seating starts at $125

Kids 12 & under GA Access is $10

Kids 12 & under Reserved Seating starts at $10

Fans can purchase single-day tickets and three-day weekend packages online or by calling the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 833-450-2864.

Announcements regarding race lengths and timing for the complete weekend schedule will be made at a later date.