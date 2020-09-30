NASCAR coming to Circuit of the Americas in 2021

Circuit of the Americas has announced that NASCAR will be making a stop in Austin for the first time in 2021. The inaugural running of the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA will take place on May 23, 2021.

The race comes courtesy of Speedway Motorsports which is celebrating at its 25th season next year at Texas Motor Speedway in Dallas/Fort Worth.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including our passion for NASCAR, and NASCAR will be even bigger and better in Texas in 2021 with the addition of this race in Austin,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a news release. “Along with the races at Texas Motor Speedway, this will be a great experience for NASCAR fans in Texas, while also boosting the Texas economy."

Further details about the race will be released at a later date but fans can reserve weekend ticket packages by heading here.

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Tony Stewart made a demonstration run in a No. 14 Haas Automation Ford Mustang last October at COTA.

After driving the course in the 3,200-pound stock car, Stewart says in the news release that he was intrigued about the possibility of NASCAR coming to Austin, and now that it’s official, he says he's already looking forward to next May.

“The track was a lot of fun to drive. It’s very technical and there will be a lot of ways for the Cup Series drivers to attack it,” said Stewart. “The corners get tighter, tighter, tighter and it’s going to be hard on braking. There are several potential passing zones. This will be a challenge for the drivers, a heck of a show for the fans, and Austin will be a great place for teams to entertain sponsors. This is a big-time addition to the 2021 NASCAR schedule.”

COTA hosts both Formula 1 and MotoGP races annually and is the only FIA-certified Grade 1 track in the United States. It has also hosted ESPN's X Games as well as concerts featuring artists like Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake.