7 injured when van slams into vehicle, outdoor dining area, food stand

The driver of a van that crashed into an outdoor dining area, collided with another vehicle and slammed into a fruit stand was arrested Friday in Manhattan.

The van was traveling southbound on Second Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. when it crashed into the outdoor dining area of the Crawfish Bar, said police. The driver continued on and collided with a black Toyota Camry at East 50th Street and Second Avenue. The van then crashed, again, at East 49th Street where it struck the fruit stand and injured seven people.

Flying debris struck two children ages 5 and 7, causing minor injuries, said police. Four of the injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The driver, 66, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said police.

A white van appears to have been involved in a collision that sent a black sedan crashing into an outdoor dining area in Manhattan. (FOX 5 NY)

Video from the scene shows airbags deployed inside the black vehicle. The van appears to have significant damage. The woodshed used for the outdoor dining area, lampost, and a garbage can also be seen strewn onto the sidewalk and street.

Several streets in the area remained closed.

With the Associated Press