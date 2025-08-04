6th Street to get new concrete barriers

The Brief 6th Street to see new concrete barriers Downtown Austin Alliance plans to beautify the structures with help of local artist Some businesses along the street not happy with changes



Over the past six months, Downtown Austin’s 6th Street has seen a series of changes.

According to a memo sent by the City of Austin on Friday, it’s about to get another temporary facelift – concrete barriers.

Timeline:

Back in January, Austin Transportation partnered with Austin Police to install rubberized curbs and fencing on both sides of East 6th Street.

That fencing was eventually replaced with water-filled plastic barricades.

Plans to beautify them

What we know:

Downtown Austin Alliance president Davon Barbour says the move is a positive step.

"Once we learned that the city was planning to install new concrete structures, we approached the city to see if there was an opportunity to partner and beautify those structures," Barbour said.

Barbour says Downtown Austin Alliance has partnered with local artist Emily Eisenhart to beautify these structures.

Business owner reacts

What they're saying:

The move is all part of Austin’s 6th Street safety plan, but some businesses along the corridor are not happy with the change.

Longtime bar owner and East 6th Street Community Association president Bob Woody spoke to FOX 7 about the decision.

"It’s the stupidest thing ever done," Woody said.

Woody blamed Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis.

"The Chief does this to push the criminal element onto the sidewalk," Woody said.

Woody says opening the street to cars creates a dangerous mix for pedestrians, and the barricades give a negative perception to tourists.

"This has been incredibly disruptive," Woody said. "Close the side streets, close 6th Street when it gets to critical mass. Allow parking for the people that do retail and restaurants."

But others in favor of the move like Barbour say the move is only temporary.

"We envision this to be a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly corridor," Barbour said.

In the meantime, business owners like Woody say they’ll just have to deal with it.

"This Chief will age out, move, go somewhere else and I’ll still be here," Woody said. "I’ll deal with the barricades she leaves behind."

What's next:

FOX 7 reached out to the city Monday afternoon, but a spokesperson says they will provide details once the installation begins on August 11th.