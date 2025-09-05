Sixth Street officer-involved shooting: Injured woman files lawsuit

The Brief Woman injured in 2023 officer-involved shooting has filed suit Woman says she was shot in the right eye and has suffered permanent blindness The suit also alleges a pattern of constitutional violations by APD



A woman injured in a 2023 officer-involved shooting at a Sixth Street bar has filed a lawsuit.

The suit says that the woman suffered permanent blindness in her eye as a result of the shooting.

What they're saying:

The lawsuit names the city of Austin, the Austin Police Department, and ten unnamed officers.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for violations of the woman's constitutional rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments and for injuries she sustained when defendants "used excessive and unreasonable force in a crowded public area".

The suit is seeking compensatory, punitive and exemplary damages, as well as reasonable attorneys' fees and costs.

The suit says that the woman was standing on the sidewalk outside the Soho Lounge waiting to get in when the incident happened.

"Despite the presence of innocent bystanders in the immediate vicinity, including Plaintiff, the Defendant Officers failed to secure the area or take reasonable steps to protect bystanders before confronting the individual," the suit reads. "The situation escalated to a point where the Defendant Officers discharged their weapons by firing at the would-be customer. Without regard for the safety of innocent bystanders, including Plaintiff, the Defendant Officers opened fire in the crowded area."

The woman was struck in the right eye with a bullet, causing permanent blindness.

The suit also names the Soho Lounge as a defendant, saying "[its] actions in calling police based on an unfounded assumption about a customer possessing a weapon, without reasonable basis, contributed to the escalation."

Lawsuit alleges pattern of constitutional violations by APD

Dig deeper:

The suit claims that the December 2023 shooting was not an isolated incident, but instead a "pattern of excessive force and constitutional violations by APD officers that demonstrates the City's deliberate indifference to citizens' constitutional rights."

The suit outlines four deadly officer-involved shootings: Jason Roque in 2017, Landon Nobles in 2017, Dr. Mauris DeSilva in 2019 and Mike Ramos in 2020.

The suit says these incidents show a pattern of:

Using deadly force without sufficient justification or immediate threat

Failing to allow subjects reasonable time to comply with commands

Shooting individuals who are complying with police commands or pose no threat

Inadequate de-escalation training and implementation

Disproportionate use of force against minorities and individuals in mental health crisis

Repeated involvement of the same officers (such as Officer Christopher Taylor) in multiple fatal shootings

The city has also paid out at least $5.55 million in settlements in the Roque and Nobles cases, according to the suit

. The girlfriend of Mike Ramos filed suit against the city in 2022 for over $1 million.

What happened on December 16, 2023?

The backstory:

On December 16, 2023, just before midnight, uniformed officers assigned to the 6th Street patrol area were approached by a person who told them someone was attempting to enter a bar with a gun, a violation of Texas Penal Code section 46.03, Places Weapons Prohibited.

Officers arrived at the Soho Lounge and Gnar Bar and as they approached the entrance, an employee of the bar denied entry to the male suspect, who was later identified as 29-year-old Trei Hernandez.

Hernandez moved away from the doorway to an adjacent window.

The bar employee told officers that Hernandez did not want to be searched before entering the bar. The bar employee then told officers, "He can’t get in. He’s got a weapon on him."

Officers approached Hernandez and he suddenly pulled out a firearm from his front waistband and pointed it in the direction of officers and innocent bystanders. The three officers fired their Department-approved firearms at Hernandez, and Hernandez fired his weapon as well.

Hernandez, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight.

Three bystanders were injured and taken to the hospital.