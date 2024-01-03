Sixth Street shooting: APD releases body cam footage, identifies officers involved

The Austin Police Department has released body cam footage from the officer-involved shooting on E. 6th Street in mid-December.

One man, identified by police as 29-year-old Trei Hernandez, was shot and killed by police in the 200 block of E. 6th Street on Dec. 16. Three bystanders were injured in the incident, with one of them in critical condition.

APD has also identified the three officers involved in the shooting as:

Det. Christopher Bell, 11 years of service with APD

SPO Thomas Childress, 9 years of service with APD

SPO Bradley Smith, 13 years of service with APD

All three have been placed on administrative leave per APD protocol. APD says two other officers at the scene did not discharge their weapons, but released their body cam footage as well.

APD says that the materials include comprehensive footage of the officers' actions and contain graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

APD has released the following on their YouTube channel:

One Police Radio Traffic audio file

Security Camera Footage

Body-worn camera – Corporal Anthony Allegretti (audio delay at the beginning)

Body-worn camera – Senior Police Officer Chad Golding

Body-worn camera – Detective Christopher Bell

Two concurrent investigations into the incident are being conducted: a criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.

What happened on Dec. 16?

APD has released a timeline of events for the night of Dec. 16:

11:52 p.m.: Uniformed officers assigned to the 6th Street patrol area were approached by a person who told them someone was attempting to enter a bar with a gun, a violation of Texas Penal Code section 46.03, Places Weapons Prohibited.

Less than a minute later: Officers arrived at the Soho Lounge and Gnar Bar and as they approached the entrance, an employee of the bar denied entry to the male suspect, who was later identified as Hernandez. Hernandez moved away from the doorway to an adjacent window.

The bar employee told officers that Hernandez did not want to be searched before entering the bar. The bar employee then told officers, "He can’t get in. He’s got a weapon on him."

11:54 p.m.: Officers approached Hernandez and he suddenly pulled out a firearm from his front waistband and pointed it in the direction of officers and innocent bystanders. The three officers fired their Department-approved firearms at Hernandez, and Hernandez fired his weapon as well.

12:02 a.m.: Hernandez, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three bystanders were injured and taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, and two with non-life-threatening injuries. APD officers did not receive any injuries in this incident.

The investigation continues to determine whether Hernandez or the officers caused their injuries.