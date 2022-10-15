Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, says family

The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his.

FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.

The remains were found around 6 p.m. Tuesday by someone working in a large field near Round Rock, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Authorities said Wednesday that the cause of death was unclear and that detectives had not found any "apparent signs of criminal activity".

Perez was last heard from on March 5 when he called his father around 12:30 a.m. while driving back to Conroe. Perez told his father he had gotten lost and needed help.

Law enforcement later found Perez's car out of gas and abandoned on the side of I-35 at Parmer Lane in North Austin. Later that morning, Perez was found eight miles away at St. William Catholic Church in Round Rock and staff there attempted to make contact with him and when they couldn't, they called the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD said in September that Perez wouldn't identify himself, and he was given a criminal trespass warning at the request of the church. He left and then was spotted at several other locations, including a 7-Eleven and a storage unit. He had not been seen or heard from since.