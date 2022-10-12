Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating

article

Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County.

Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives responded to the area, just north of the Mopac/SH45 interchange, and were able to confirm the remains are human. So far the identity of the person is unclear, but authorities say the body appears to have been there for an "extended period of time."

The disturbing discovery spurred a massive search and investigation, involving Round Rock, Travis County, and other agencies.

Initially Wednesday morning, the search was primarily focused on a smaller part of the field close to SH45, with crews marking evidence in several locations, but crews later fanned out and began searching the entire field. That process—a tedious and painstaking one in this 90-plus degree heat, involving not just searchers on the ground, but drones in the air, looking for any additional evidence.

The remains will be transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office, where officials will try to identify them. At this point, the cause of death is unclear and so far detectives have not found any "apparent signs of criminal activity".

It’s unclear how much longer search teams will remain on the scene. Despite the investigation happening near two major highways, traffic in the area has not been impacted.

