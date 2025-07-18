Small plane crashes near Austin Executive Airport: officials
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A small plane crashed just south of the Austin Executive Airport on Friday.
There were no injuries, officials said.
What we know:
According to Travis County Emergency Services District 12, on July 18, around 10:43 a.m., first responders responded to reports of a small plane crash near Fuchs Grove Road in northeast Travis County.
When first responders arrived, crews found a small plane that had engine failure while on its way to the Austin Executive Airport.
The pilot brought the plane down in a field on a private property off Fuchs Grove Road.
Two people were on board at the time of the incident, the pilot and a passenger. There were no injuries.
This crash investigation will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The Source: Information from the Travis County Emergency Services District 12