Small plane crashes near Austin Executive Airport: officials

article

The Brief A small plane crashed in a field just south of the Austin Executive Airport Two people were on the plane, but no one was injured The plane had an engine failure



A small plane crashed just south of the Austin Executive Airport on Friday.

There were no injuries, officials said.

What we know:

According to Travis County Emergency Services District 12, on July 18, around 10:43 a.m., first responders responded to reports of a small plane crash near Fuchs Grove Road in northeast Travis County.

When first responders arrived, crews found a small plane that had engine failure while on its way to the Austin Executive Airport.

The pilot brought the plane down in a field on a private property off Fuchs Grove Road.

Two people were on board at the time of the incident, the pilot and a passenger. There were no injuries.

This crash investigation will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).