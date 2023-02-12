Small plane crashes onto golf course in Lakeway, ATCEMS says

Police say a small plane tried to make an emergency landing near Lakeway Airpark and ended up on the Live Oak Golf Course Sunday morning in Lakeway.

Investigators say it happened around 10 a.m. near Lakeway Drive and Seawind, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a person onboard was able to get out of the plane themselves, and was uninjured.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue is also on scene, and the FAA and DPS have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.