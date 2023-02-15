No injuries reported after small plane makes hard landing at Austin airport

No injuries were reported after a small plane made a hard landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Officials said at 3:23 p.m., the call came in about a small plane landing in the 3600 block of Presidential Blvd.

The small plane made a hard landing on one of AUS's two runways.

There were no injuries, and the plane did have some damage, police said.

AUS said there should be no major delays after the incident.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates