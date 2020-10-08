Smyrna police identify child’s remains found in field, 2 in custody

Police in Delaware have identified the remains of a young girl who was found at a softball field a little more than a year ago.

The child’s remains were found at the Little Lass fields on Sept. 4, 2019. According to investigators, the girl had been dead for several weeks.

Police have preliminarily identified the remains as Emma Cole.

The child has been identified as Emma Cole. She was 3 years old at the time of her passing, and believed to have been deceased for several weeks when she was found.

Authorities used facial reconstruction software to attempt to recreate what the child may have looked like.

Authorities have also identified the suspects arrested in her death as Brandon and Kristie Haas. They were arrested Tuesday.

The couple was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with “arrest without prior requisition,” which gives authorities the ability to arrest suspects for charges in another state.

However, it's unclear whether the couple will face charges in Delaware.

The couple previously lived in Smyrna and were married in 2017, according to Facebook posts found by The Delaware News Journal.

The newspaper also looked at Indiana court records that indicated Emma was Kristie Haas’ daughter.

Police didn't provide further details on the case.

It's unclear whether Brandon Haas or Kristie Haas have attorneys who would comment on their behalf.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.