Be careful of snakes during record-high temperatures: APA!

Record-high temperatures don't just bring reminders of heat safety, but of snake safety as well.

Like everyone else, snakes are looking for cool places to survive this scorching summer, which can include cooler rocks on hiking trails, around outdoor plants and under porches, says Austin Pets Alive!

The nonprofit is reminding residents and pet owners to be snake-aware and look out for their animals by:

Keeping dogs on a leash on trails or when outdoors in unfamiliar areas

Making sure your yard is clear of rock piles, stacks of wood or other cover that could provide snakes shade

Be aware that cats sometimes actually seek out snakes

What do I do if I think my pet has been bitten?

It is not always easy to see bite marks on pets because of their fur, but Texas A&M University's School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences says to watch out for signs like these:

Muscle shaking or twitching

Difficulty breathing

Hind limb weakness causing collapse

Loss of bladder and bowel control

Vomiting

Paralysis

Salivation

Enlarged pupils

Pet owners are advised to not take any chances and immediately take their pet to an emergency vet while keeping them calm.

If your pet is bitten, Texas A&M recommends just taking a photo of the snake from a safe distance instead of trying to capture it if it's live or bringing the dead or decapitated body to the vet. Pet parents should also take note if the snake is a pit viper or coral snake if they can.

Texas A&M also says to avoid using ice packs, hot packs and tourniquets on your pet because it could cause tissue damage by isolating venom in one area.