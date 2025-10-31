SNAP benefits ending: List of resources for Central Texans in need

The Brief SNAP benefits funding set to run out on November 1 There will be SNAP food distributions held in several Central Texas counties to help those in need



As the government shutdown continues, hundreds of thousands of Central Texans will lose their SNAP benefits on November 1.

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown.

This means about 40 million people could see food assistance disappear next month if the shutdown continues.

Some states have also stopped approving new applications for SNAP.

The government has been shut down since Oct. 1. Democrats have refused to vote on legislation that would reopen the government as they demand funding for health care. Republicans say they are willing to discuss the issue later, only after the government reopens.

By the numbers:

More than 140,000 Central Texans are estimated to be losing their benefits.

August 2025 data from the Texas Health and Human Services reveals how many rely on the program for food assistance in just four counties:

Travis: 86,355

Williamson: 30,262

Hays: 16,472

Bastrop:11,663

Total: 144,752

When breaking down the age range of those enrolled in SNAP, data reveals that around half are under the age of 18. Here is the data for children enrolled in SNAP:

Travis: 42,275

Williamson: 15,037

Hays: 8,504

Bastrop: 6,435

Total: 72,251

For the month of August, over $26 million in SNAP payments were distributed for the four counties listed above. Without SNAP benefits, many families will now have to turn to food banks for help, some of which are already seeing a big uptick in activity.

Where to go if you need help

The City of Austin and Travis County held a joint press conference and special SNAP distributions were announced.

The Central Texas Food Bank says people will not need identification and do not need to show proof of SNAP enrollment. Officials say to just show up if you need help.

Below are the distribution sites and dates:

Travis County

Tuesday, November 4

5-7 p.m.

Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive, Austin

Saturday, November 8

9-10:30 a.m.

KIPP School South, 5107 IH 35, Austin

Hays County

Saturday, November 8

9-10:30 a.m.

Uhland Elementary School, 2331 High Road, Kyle

Saturday, November 15

9-10:30 a.m.

ACC Hays, 1200 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle

Saturday, November 22

9-10:30 a.m.

5700 Dacy Lane, Buda

Bastrop County

Saturday, November 1

9-10:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek High School, 793 Union Chapel Road, Cedar Creek

Williamson County

Wednesday, November 12

5-7 p.m.

1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock

The Central Texas Food Bank says it will add more distributions daily. Click here for updated information.

Dig deeper:

Other resources available include the following.

2-1-1

If you’re in need of food assistance, you can call 2-1-1 or visit 211texas.org. There you can input your city and zip code to find the closest food pantries and banks, as well as their hours of operations.

connectatx

A list of food pantries in the area can be found at connectax.

Feeding Texas

Feeding Texas also offers an interactive tool which allows you to find the nearest food banks statewide, including community kitchens and produce markets.

Kerbey Lane

All Kerbey Lane Cafés are also offering 20 percent of breakfast, lunch, and dinner to federal workers. All you have to do is show your federal I.D.

Instacart

Instacart said Friday it will offer customers who receive SNAP benefits 50% on their next grocery order.

Instacart said any customer who placed an order in October using a SNAP/EBT card will be eligible for the discount, which will be available even if the government makes the payments as planned on Nov. 1.

The San Francisco-based grocery delivery company said it will also triple its usual donations to more than 300 food banks.

DoorDash

DoorDash has launched an emergency food response to help those impacted by the lapse in SNAP benefits. The company will deliver 1 million free meals through food banks and waive fees on grocery orders for an estimated 300,000 SNAP recipients.

It is also waiving merchant fees for all 300+ Project DASH partner food banks , food pantries, and community organizations nationwide throughout November, equal to an estimated 1 million meals.

Customers who have a valid SNAP/EBT card to their DoorDash account will receive $0 delivery fee and $0 service fee on one order placed at select SNAP-enabled stores on DoorDash:

Sprouts

Dollar General

Schnucks

Food Lion

Giant Foods

The GIANT Company

Hannaford

Stop & Shop

Hy-Vee

Giant Eagle

Wegmans

Offer valid from 11/01/25 through 11/30/25. Eligible customers will need to use promo code SNAPDD to redeem. Limit one per person. This offer is not valid for orders containing alcohol.

GoPuff

GoPuff is donating up to $10 million in free groceries to hundreds of thousands of SNAP recipients by way of a $50 credit for groceries.

The credit will be broken into two during the month of November. To redeem, add your SNAP/EBT card to a Gopuff account and add eligible groceries to your cart.

From November 1-15, 2025: Use code SNAPRELIEF1 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.

From November 16-30, 2025: Use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.

The credit will be available to the first 200,000 users each time period.